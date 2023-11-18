In this Good End 2023 You will find a wide variety of offers in Liverpool. The discounts will be published starting November 17, the beginning of the Good End. Seeing the large number of promotions offered in the departments of electronics, beauty, sports and video gamesamong other great offers that you should take advantage of in 2023.

They also offer you promotions on various bank cards. The offers can be obtained through Liverpool’s online page or during regular store hours, which are from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm If you want to get the great sales from the comfort of your home Liverpool will be offering free shipping nationwide, you will only have to make your purchase through the official website or directly from the Liverpool Pocket App. Take advantage of this perfect opportunity to acquire the best discounts of the year.

What can you buy this Buen Fin 2023?

In Liverpool you can find a wide variety of offers in its different departments. Save and get the best discounts on Laptops, cell phones and refrigerators.

Laptop thin & light Acer Sspire 5 15.6 pulgadas Full HD Intel Core

By getting this great offer you can enjoy noise cancellation in your video calls, since one of the qualities of the Acer PurifiedVoice laptop is to clean the sound of the video calls of both users depending on the function. Take advantage of this great discount only $9 thousand 990 pesos. A discount of more than 40% that only Liverpool offers you.

Google pixel 7a oled 6.1 inch cell phone

In addition to its large screen on which you can navigate and have better visibility, you can also get it at a low price of just $9 thousand 789 pesos, almost 50% of its original price. In Liverpool Google pixel 7a It is available in 3 different models blue, white and black. Get it through the in-person page where there is free shipping throughout Mexico.

French door refrigerator LG 22 feet

New refrigerator with advanced technology, 22 feet high, debuts. This is one of the items that Liverpool offers you in this Buen Fin for just $18 mil 979However, you can find different models on the store’s official website. Take advantage of the best offers this 2023.

