It will be from November 17 to 20 when consumers can get their products at the Good End 2023. With a series of incredible discounts and promotionsit is intended that this period of offers encourages mexican economy and help Mexican merchants and families as the year closes.

It is useful to know that although you can get the products and services of your preference, The best thing is to make reasoned and intelligent purchases to avoid going into debt, also thinking about the January slope, and above all, about saving, so as not to compromise personal finances.

Follow these wise tips to avoid getting into debt in this Good End 2023

Make a budget so you don’t go overboard on your expenses, encouraged by the promotion fever. Buy only what you need. Make a list of the products you want to buy to avoid buying what you see for the first time. Always compare prices to decide between the same products but at lower costs. Don’t fall into expensive expenses. Sometimes small and cheap things are bought, but in large quantities, so the payment is usually higher. If you make purchases online, make sure you do it from official applications and secure pages. Buy only in trusted stores; review the products, payment processes, and delivery periods Save your payment receipts Avoid last minute expenses If you buy on credit, know the line you have, the interest rates Check the useful life of the products to know If your purchase is appropriate, check the payment options; You can sometimes pay with electronic money that you have accumulated from previous purchases Use the Interest-Free Months payment options intelligently to determine if you can pay within the stipulated period Look for products whose useful life is longer than the payment period

