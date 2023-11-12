One week before it starts The Good End 2023buyers must prepare their credits to be attentive to the promotions and discounts that participating businesses will offer.

One of the most used payment options this season is credit, since It allows you to take advantage of current offers, without requiring an immediate payment. The facilities most sought after by cardholders are:

Deferred payments. Monthly payments without interest. Bonuses. Payment terms that do not begin immediately.

If your intention is to acquire credit prior to the shopping season The Good End 2023 or you already have a subscription to several financial entities, we will tell you Which bank offers the most attractive payment method.

Are you interested in starting to pay until next year?

The Spanish bank BBVA you will have the option of start paying for your El Buen Fin purchases from March 2024 for 3 months without interest. To activate this option you must receive a message on your registered phone, after having made purchases of a minimum amount of $5,000 pesos. If you do not receive the message, you will have from November 21 to December 12 to request them by calling the BBVA Line.

Do you prefer to receive bonuses?

The British company HSBC it will permit you access a bonus of 30% of the value of your purchases, as long as you have your payroll registered in said bank. The maximum amount to be recovered will be $5,000 pesos, so your purchases must not exceed $16,000 pesos.

The interest-free months will be offered according to each commercial company and the products that users choose, so these plans must be verified in each case.

