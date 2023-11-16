Since the dates for the Good End 2023he Government of Mexicothrough the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), among others, have sought to promote conscious and responsible consumption during the weekend from November 17 to 20.

Under this context, Profeco, which is responsible for providing help to consumers when there is a problem when purchasing products or services in the country, has announced that it will deploy a nationwide operation with extended opening hours.

What will be Profeco’s opening hours during Buen Fin 2023?

With the aim of protecting its consumers from any abuse during these next 4 days discount, the assistant attorney for Profeco Services, Surit Romero Domínguez, specified that 38 offices will be made available to the public of this dependency throughout the Mexican Republic and 47 care modules in shopping centers, squares and high consumption areas.

The hours of operation will be extended from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and with the participation of 1,400 public servants, consumers will be able to access information, advice, immediate, telephone and on-site conciliations, as well as make complaints.

In addition to this, Profeco will also be monitoring advertising in the different mass media to identify possible misleading advertising and the Who’s Who in prices will be activated so that consumers can compare the price of almost 500 products.

Remember that Consumer telephone numbers are: 55 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722 and by calling you can make your complaint, or by making a report through their social networks @Profeco and @AtencionProfeco in X.

