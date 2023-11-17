The Good End 2023 It will take place from November 17 to 20, 2023. In these four days, discounts, payment facilities and promotions for multiple products and services will be offered. Among the long list of purchases that you can make, there are some that are deductible against the Tax Administration Service (SAT)check which ones they are to see if you can get a favorable balance.

This measure is applicable to both natural and legal persons, as long as the taxpayer is not a debtor. on the SAT portal and correctly register purchase invoices, as well as complete your annual declaration correctly. The maximum amount to deduct cannot exceed $147,014.40 pesos or 15% of your total incomewhichever is less.

What expenses are considered deductible before the SAT?

Exclusively health-related expenses. This includes:

Fees for doctors, dentists and nurses. Treatments, consultations, psychology and nutrition services. Hospital expenses. Medicines, analysis and clinical studies. Rehabilitation devices, prostheses and ophthalmological lenses. Medical insurance.

To make the deduction on the SAT portal, you must request the invoice, preventing it from being generated as a general expense. Payment must be made with a debit, credit card or nominative check.; Cash purchases cannot be recorded.

How to request a refund?

Go to the SAT page and look for the procedures section. Look for the “Returns and compensations” section and request the return. Check that the information is correct. Fill out the fields with the information necessary to make the return. Save or print your receipt

Once the process is completed, you should receive your money in ten business days.

