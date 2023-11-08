Although the franchise will not participate in the Buen Fin program, it will have its own offer campaign during this season.

It is important to mention that Costco, like other large chains such as Walmart, Sams Club and Bodega Aurrerá will not participate as such in Buen Fin 2023, because it has its own campaign in which it also launches promotions in the same season.

Instead of the Good End, Costco lanza su Members Holiday Appreciation, which has been designed exclusively for its members, without being directly associated with the activities of Buen Fin, but the offers that Costco offers are also in mid-November.

One of the promotions is that customers will be able to make purchases for an amount that is more than 10 thousand pesos with your Costco Citibanamex credit card and get a 20% discount.

The discount applies through a gift certificate, which can be used by customers who obtain it when making future purchases in Costco physical stores.

Although this is not a promotion during Bue Fin, Costco’s campaign takes place during the same days and usually even extends for longer.

