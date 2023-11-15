El Buen Fin celebrates its thirteenth edition from November 17 to 20. The promotions and discounts offered by participating stores represent a good opportunity to take home very useful products at more affordable prices.

Thanks to these promotions, many people see an opportune moment to brand new or renew their everyday items, but in the midst of the numerous promotions and offers, many times consumers cannot decide which items to buy, that is why today we present the items that it is best for you to acquire this Good End.

What items are recommended to purchase?

To answer this question, we must take into account three factors: the price of the product, its use and its usefulness.

Los home appliances They are an excellent option to buy during promotions, since their durability and use compensate for the price to pay and they cannot be missing in the home. Some of these articles are: televisions, refrigerators, microwave ovens, fans, stoves or vacuum cleaners.

Los furniture They are the soul of a house, so you can take advantage of brand new offers armchairs, mattresses, chairs and tablesamong others.

Los electronic items They are another excellent option, given the increase in their use, it will never hurt to get products such as: tablets, cell phones, computers and laptops.

He wear It is an essential part of being human, so buy quality clothes Thanks to the discounts it is a good investment in your personal image.

He entertainment It is also a basic need, and among the promotions we can find toys For kids (and adults who enjoy them), travel packages to have the wonderful experience of knowing different places, or the plane tickets in case you prefer a self-planned trip.

What should I take into account before purchasing promotional products?

Before purchasing a new product, it is advisable to set a budget limit, this way you will avoid spending more than expected.

You should also take into account your debt capacitypreferably, that does not exceed 30% of your monthly income. Be careful with the “advertising hooks, because they use very convincing phrases to motivate you to consume. If an item It is not in your needsthe best is don’t buy it and avoid falling into impulse purchases.

It is also recommended ask for the guarantee when you purchase any of these items, as well as request your receiptknow the terms and conditions of the stores where you buy, and know the prices and delivery times.

With these tips we hope you can enjoy this Good End, remember to take care of your finances and enjoy every moment.

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions