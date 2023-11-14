Consumers assure that El Buen Fin 2023 is an opportunity to get offers, good prices and promotions. Whether in cash, with a credit or debit card, they do not hesitate to buy because of the attractiveness of the promotions and offers that can be found.

Although the expense will depend on the socioeconomic level of the people, on average it is expected to be 7,700 pesos per family over the three days of the event. that is, from November 17 to 20, according to the Planning Quant survey, called “Mexican consumer behavior during El Buen Fin. Comparative study 2020-2023.”

In the case of low socioeconomic levels (D+, D and E), an average expenditure of 4,700 pesos is expected in the 2023 edition of El Buen Fin. a figure greater than the 4 thousand that they planned to spend in 2022.

The estimated expense for the medium socioeconomic level (C and C+) is 7,700 pesos and 10,400 for the medium-high and high levels (A, B and C+).

According to Planning Quant, most people wait for these dates to buy clothes, shoes and appliances. Although there are also cell phones, furniture, toys, electronic devices, computer equipment, video games and cosmetics.

The main reasons people make purchases during El Buen Fin are: promotions and offers, low prices, financing methods, to anticipate the purchase of Christmas gifts, greater assortment of products in stores, because of the bonus and only 1% said because they need a specific item.

*With information from SUN

MV

