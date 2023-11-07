We are a few days away from the start of the cheapest weekend of the year, it is the event Good End 2023 where people can enjoy various discounts and promotions in different stores and companies such as clothing, tennis shoes, perfumes, cell phones, even plane tickets, accommodations, cars, restaurants, among other things.

Given this event about to begin in the month of November, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) made a calling on all people not to be deceived, in addition to also knowing the difference between an offer and a promotion, since they are different things.

Offer

According to Profeco, an offer is when a product or service is offered at a price that is usually lower than the market and this is reflected in the final price when paying. An example is when a product cost $100 and now you find it at $80.

Promotion

On the other hand, it is mentioned that the promotion is usually different, since here you are offered to buy a product with some incentive, either completely free or charged cheaper than normal. An example of promotions is when You find the 3×2 in stores, or buy one item and when you take the second you get a 50% discount.

Profeco tells consumers that it is important that they be careful with these types of offers and promotions, since in many cases they are only to hook customers into buying more products when they are not really needed and our pockets are affected.

He Good End 2023 will take place next Monday, November 17, starting at 00:00 hours, on the 20th ending at 23:59 hours.

These are some of the stores that will participate in Buen Fin 2023:

Liverpool Sams Amazon Flexi Home Depot Palacio de Hierro Sanborns Sears Coppel Express Soriana

