The first day of The Good End 2023; however, the offers will remain and continue to appear until the Monday, November 20. Anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution.

This commercial season is the most important national campaign regarding discounts and payment facilities, since it seeks to encourage buyers to reactivate the country’s economy.

As in previous years, Buyers’ interests focus on three main categories: clothing, footwear and technology. The preferred payment method is still cashwhich can complicate the issue of subsequent claims.

According to Planning Quant estimates, The planned spending of buyers is between $5,000 and $10,000 pesos. It is estimated that the average will yield final numbers of $7,700 pesos per person.

The main purchase objective will be different clothing items and all types of footwear, followed by home appliances, screens and cell phones.

Finally, purchasing preferences continue to be in person, so the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) will be carrying out supervisions in shopping malls, during the days of the main stores.

