From November 17 to 20 of this month El Buen Fin begins, one of the most important economic events in the country, because during this day, thousands of businesses join the initiative of offering real discounts. The best of all is that if you are one of the people who love e-commerce, that is, online stores, these also participate!

One of the most common questions during these dates is whether it is better buy online or in physical stores during El Buen Fin And in this note, we talk about the advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages of shopping online

Shopping online has certain advantages, for example, consumers can find a greater variety of products and prices. Many times, these tend to be a little lower, since their operation requires fewer people, causing operating costs to be lower.

Not everything is hunky dory, as one of the disadvantages of buying online is that you can’t touch the products, so it’s all a matter of trust. Also, a problem is that deliveries can be delayed or even not arrive. Although this is not common throughout the year, in high seasons, such as December holidays or El Buen Fin, it can happen.

Shopping in a physical store

Physical stores provide other options and experiences, one of them is that you can see and touch the product before buying it. Likewise, you may find errors in the labeling, which would cause you to get a better offer.

Buying in physical stores is usually a safer activity, since users can see and try the products, in addition to having the possibility of paying in cash, for those who prefer it.

Among the disadvantages is the fact that the variety of products is less, since they have limited space to store merchandise.

