The Good End is just about to begin and for them it is important to know everything about the promotions and offers that the participating stores carry out during the following weekend, from November 17 to 20.

And so that the Mexican population has the necessary information to know what is best for them during the cheapest weekend of the year, The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has decided to make known the difference between “offer” and “promotion.”

According to this organization, the offer refers to a direct discount on the net price of a product for a certain time, thereby making the products more attractive and accessible to the consumer.

For example, suppose that during December, a department store lists the swimsuit section at 300 pesos when they are regularly at $500.

On the other hand, it mentions that in the promotion there is an incentive, for example, that when purchasing a product you get another one at half price, or the famous 2×1 or 3×2.

What is better in this Buen Fin, buying on sale or on promotion?

The answer is complex, because an analysis of what is really appropriate is required and ensure that participating stores comply with what is established by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency: indicate the conditions of the dynamic, such as the validity and maximum permitted quantity or volume of the purchase.

You should also know that sometimes buying on sale does not guarantee real savings. if we end up acquiring unnecessary things. If you have in mind to buy a product with a value of 500 pesos; The key is to calculate the unit price to determine how much you will pay for each product.

Offers that show the savings percentage can be tempting, but they are not always the best option. In this context, it would be better to buy with promotions, but remember that you must analyze and compare in other stores to know if it suits you and if this form of purchase is totally real.

The Good End Personal Economy

