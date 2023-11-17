The most anticipated time of the year is just a few hours away, it is about The Good End 2023 what It will take place starting tomorrow, November 17, and will end next Monday, the 20th of the same month.. During this weekend all consumers in Mexico will have the opportunity to purchase products on sale or at a discount at participating stores.

If, like many, you are wondering what time the cheapest weekend of the year will start, we are sharing it with you below, so that you have the chance to be among the first to take advantage of the start of this long-awaited event.

What is the exact time of Buen Fin 2023 in Mexico?

El Buen Fin will begin on November 17 starting at midnight and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 20.

As in its previous versions, this event will maintain its regular format and will remain for 4 days, and as is customary every year, it will mark an intense day of promotions and purchases that will last throughout the weekend in both physical and virtual stores.

Recommendations for buying in Buen Fin 2023

If you decide that you are going to take advantage of this day of discounts to buy products that are necessary in your home or to give yourself a small luxury, below we share with you a series of recommendations that you should take into account if you want to buy at a good price and without suffer some inconvenience.

According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), before venturing to buy in Buen Fin 2023, you should take the following into account.

Control purchases: First of all, it is important that you analyze if you really need that product or item, as this can lead to an expense that is not necessary.

Compare prices: Before purchasing the item you want, it is recommended to compare its price in another store, since they often have different prices.

Ensure you have a discount or promotion: The most important thing, before swiping your card or paying in cash, is to check if what you want to buy has a real discount.

Payment method: If you have the exact amount of money available, it is advisable to make a single payment to avoid having debt later. If you buy something that has a high cost and has a long life, you can purchase it for months without interest.

Guarda tus tickets: This is in case you need to make an exchange, either to make a return or if the product is in poor condition. Some stores will make changes in effect after Christmas, this to benefit buyers at these end-of-year dates.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions