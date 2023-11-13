From November 17 to 20, the Buen Fin will take place, the weekend that many people take advantage of to make purchases thanks to discounts and promotions.

During these dates, many people They make their purchases using one of the most popular, convenient and fastest payment methods, for example the credit card.

But…What are the risks of using a credit card?

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) warns consumers about the disadvantages of its use, for example:

The acquisition of a debt that can take more than a year to pay. The payment of interest, commissions, administrative costs, in addition to the price of the good or service. For this reason, the cost of the product may be higher compared to paying in cash. In case of late payments, surcharges and fines are added for non-compliance, so it is advisable to always pay on time.

Profeco calls for taking care not to go into debt beyond your ability to pay for interest-free month promotions. It is advisable to review your debt capacity, so that your debt payments do not exceed 30% of your monthly income.

