He Good End 2023 is getting closer and closer, some stores have even begun to launch offers and promotions days before, placing a wide variety of items and products such as screens, cell phones, appliances, tennis shoes, clothing, among many other things.

There will be several promotions that participating stores will launch, including Payment with credit cards will also bring benefits to customers with interest-free months, a very good option to pay off your purchase month after month.

Credit cards have become a great help for millions of people due to payment issues, however, you must be very careful when using them because instead of benefiting you, they could harm you financially.

On many occasions, products are launched that have a great discount and We get carried away very easily to the point that we end up buying it, when perhaps it was something that you really don’t need and you end up carrying something due to emotions and impulses.

Leobardo Martín Vázquezacademic in the area of ​​finance at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG) made some recommendations to people for the next Buen Fin, mentioning that they can Take advantage of discounts on making payments on things you normally do throughout the year.

“Usually, we always have scheduled expenses, for example, the insurance policy, whether life medical or auto, we could take advantage of the Buen Fin precisely to pay for those policies and defer the children’s tuition for interest-free months, we can also do a negotiation and pay those tuitions in a single payment,” he mentioned.

The expert also made it clear that in the case of purchasing items with the credit card for months without interest, these are because one really needs them, whether at home or for personal use, since Buying something just because it is discounted could lead you to have problems with your credit card payment, putting you in debt.

“Let’s assume that you acquire a room that you don’t need, as the months go by you can no longer pay that monthly payment, what will be the person’s psychology when they sit in the living room of their house, do they feel overwhelmed because they can’t afford it? pay and because she knows that in that room where she is sitting she made a bad purchase because it was an unnecessary expense,” he said.

Finally, he pointed out the importance of people learning to manage their financial lives by allocating 90% of your daily incomereserving the 10% remaining for savings.

“Savings properly understood, true savings are what the investment brings me, buying at a better or lower price, that is not savings, savings is the investment. So 90 percent, I live with that, and 10 percent goes to savings that end up making an investment,” he concluded.

