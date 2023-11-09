He Good End 2023 It is a few days away from taking place in Mexico. It will be from November 17 to 20 when customers can access their favorite products thanks to incredible promotions and discounts in what is known as the cheapest time of the year.

A wide variety of payment methods accepted in this event, which is designed to stimulate the trade facing the end of year holidays and here we explain them to you.

Cash payment: Buyers can pay as usual without using credits or cards.

Debit and credit cards: Everyone can pay for their products using the cards of their choice, you just have to check the promotions of each store. Some card payments offer benefits such as interest-free months, rewards, or cumulative points or electronic money.

Wire transfers: There are stores that allow, especially those in online commerce, to make payments through bank transfers. You just have to check what they are and if there are any extra promotions and discounts.

Electronic wallet: Some stores offer their customers the accumulation in an electronic wallet, either of money or points that can be used this season to pay for their purchases.

Whatever way you are going to pay, never forget to check with the establishments what they offer you when making your purchases. Remember, any complaint or abuse in a collection can be reported to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Prophecy).

