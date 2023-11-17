The most anticipated moment of the year has arrived and the Good End 2023 I already started. The offers are not long in coming and you surely have your sights set on your favorite products. It’s time to do math that will please your pocket since we already have official information about specific bank promotions for Amazon Mexico.

Learn about the specific bank promotions for Amazon Mexico

Amazon Mexico It is one of the most important stores when it comes to Buen Fin in our country and the best thing is that it always has the answer regarding payment methods that adapt to our capacity. This time, the digital store is ready for promotions and the well-being of your pocket, something possible by working together with banking institutions. That said, below, we share the specific banking promotions for Amazon Mexico during the Good End 2023 so that your purchases are cheaper or interest-free for months.

El Buen Fin 2023 has already started on Amazon Mexico

These promotions are valid for Buen Fin 2023 which is celebrated from November 17 to 20.

Shopping cart discount promotion on Amazon Mexico

Citibanamex



Banorte



HSBC



Santander

In the case of these 3 banks, you will receive 10% discount on your cart when you pay in a single payment and use the code AMAZONBF23. To apply for the promotion you must do the following:

Add $2000 MXN on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico Choose your debit or credit card of these participating banks such as payment method and choose pay in cashEnter the Promotional code in the selection of gift cards and promotional codes

Promotion of bonuses and Months Without Interest

In the case of the following banks, the option is in bonuses and interest-free months so that you pay at your own pace and with the confidence that you are not overpaying. Make your purchase with the credit or debit card of one of these banking institutions and enjoy the Buen Fin 2023 offers.

Citibanamex

Up to 24 months without interest + 15% bonus. To apply for this promotion you must make a minimum purchase of $7000 MXN.

BBVA

Receive double points by paying in a single installment and start paying until March 2024 or pay over 12 months without interest + 5% bonus. For this promotion the minimum purchase must be $5000 MXN.

Banorte

Get up to $9,000 bonus paying with a digital card + additional 10% if you have Banorte Payroll. The minimum purchase for this promotion is $10,000 MXN.

Scotiabank

Receive 12 months without interest + 15% bonus and to encourage you, add an additional 10% if you port your payroll. To take advantage of this promo your minimum purchase must be $5,000 MXN.

Rappicard

In the case of the Rappi service card you will receive 12 months without interest + 5% bonus and the best thing is that there is no minimum purchase amount.

Invex

For this card, you will get 12 months interest-free + 10% bonus if your minimum purchase is $3,500 MXN.

affirm

One of the most attractive deals. Get 12 months without interest + 20% bonus paying with a digital credit card on a minimum purchase of $7000 MXN. You can also opt for the promotion that gives you an Amazon Gift Card of $300 MXN with a minimum purchase of $2,500 MXN paying with a debit card.

Falabella

This card offers 12 months without interest + 10% bonus on a minimum purchase of $2000 MXN.

Mifel

For this card you get 12 months interest-free + 5% bonus. To apply for this promotion you must make a minimum purchase of $1200 MXN.

