The offer season in Mexico has already begun and Buen Fin 2023 is a few days away from formally beginning. However, as in previous editions, discounts and promotions are floating around the Internet or physical stores days in advance. Right at that moment one wonders what benefits do I have when using a credit card? Well, below we share the most important bank promotions.

Video: SPEEDRUN

What are the first bank promotions for Buen Fin 2023?

He Good End 2023 is about to start and banks like BBVA, Banamex, Santander y Scotiabank They have the first promotions ready for their clients in case they pay by credit card. We know that there are other payment options such as cash and debit card, in the end this is your decision, but remember that most promotions in this offer season apply when using a credit card.

That said, we share the information that interests you in the case of each bank.

BBVA

Of the November 17 to 20 pay with your physical or digital credit card on purchases of more than $5000 MXN and you can pay in 3 months without interest that will be charged from March 2024, you will also receive double BBVA points. These days and until November 17th you will receive a message on your cell phone to activate the special promotions to apply to your credit card. If this is not the case, call the BBVA Hotline to activate.

Check the terms and conditions | Consult participating businesses

Citibanamex

Of the November 17 to 20 pay with your credit card, select months without interest on purchases from $7000 MXNand receive 10% bonus of the total. However, if you have your payroll in Citibanamex, the bonus will increase up to 15%. You must activate the promotion from the application Citibanamex Mobile.

Check the terms and conditions | Consult participating businesses

Santander

Of the November 17 to 20 Pay with your physical credit card for purchases of more than $2000 MXN and get 12% bonus on Cashback if the cost of the product is covered in a single exhibition. Likewise, if you pay with a digital credit card, you will get 5% additional Cashback.

Check the terms and conditions | Consult participating businesses

Scotiabank

Of the November 17 to 20 Pay with credit or debit card for purchases over $5000 MXN and receive 15% bonusalthough you can choose 10% extra bonus if you carry out payroll portability in that period. The promotion will apply if you pay in a single installment or if you pay in months without interest. To activate the promotion you must do it through the application ScotiaMobile.

Check the terms and conditions | Consult participating businesses

Remember that other banks have promotions for Buen Fin 2023, but not all of them are made public and in this chaos we recommend that you review your applications so that you know what they offer you and what the benefits are when paying with their cards.

Likewise, at LEVEL UP we will have you covered with the best offers and don’t forget to check out our recommendations to make the most of Buen Fin 2023.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: If you are Mexican you understand this

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News