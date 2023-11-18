He Good End 2023 It already started. During this commercial season, offers and discounts will be published. until November 20, 2023. However, it is worth reviewing the recommendations published by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) With respect to businesses, for that buyers avoid falling into fraud.

The Profeco mentions that every store or business that offers products or services is obliged to:

Provide security and confidentiality to the data and information that you request and provide. Especially in the case of online purchases, in which sensitive data must be recorded.

They must provide a physical addresstelephone numbers and other means to Go to questions, clarifications or complaints. Your products and services must provide true information and advertising at all times.

Publish the terms and conditions of costs, shipping costs and return policies.

Naturally, Not all businesses meet these requirements. Here are some extra recommendations to avoid falling into unsafe purchases:

Check that the pages have an address with “https://”, Other types of domains may not be protected and you may not want to buy from these types of sites.

Review the return policy of the company. Verify that there is a Notice of Privacy.

