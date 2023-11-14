Something you should know is, what to do if prices, promotions or offers are not respected during The Good End 2023?

The first thing that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office recommends (Prophecy) es ask for and save proof of purchase, whether physical or payment made online, which means acquiring goods or services in formal establishments.

Request the guarantee in writing and review deadlines, prices and delivery conditions, as well as Check the exchange and return policies.

The first step if they do not respect the price, deadline, offer or promotion is to go to the store or contact the store online and demand compliance.

If they refuse to do so, you must go to Profeco. So there are two paths. If the supplier is registered with Conciliaexprés or Concilianet, complaints can be resolved through the Consumer Telephone. 5555688722 u 8004688722.

If it is via Concilianet then you must enter the following Home page (profeco.gob.mx) and click on registered suppliers, so that from there you can check if it is a registered store or not.

If the supplier is not registered, then call the Consumer Telephone or go to a Consumer Defense Office or ask for advice by email. asesoria@profeco.gob.mx.

