El Buen Fin is 3 days away from its grand start and that is why we will share important information regarding the obligations that participating companies must comply, among them, respecting the prices they assigned to their items and if this does not happen, here we tell you what you should do.

According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) regardless of the date, every commercial establishment must follow several guidelines in order to avoid abuses when making purchases, but especially, these must be followed during the Buen Fin due to the high influx of customers. looking for offers.

Profeco mainly gives recommendations that consumers should follow, You should always ask for and keep proof of payment for all your purchases, in the same way you should do with warranty policies. that they give you in stores, since both things will serve as evidence to make claims.

Likewise, they recommend that Before making any purchase, compare prices on other sites and plan in advance what you are going to buy and where they offer you the best promotions or the lowest prices, Well, while in some establishment you can buy your product for months without interest, in another you could pay it in cash.

What to do if stores do not respect prices during Buen Fin?

According to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, in each purchase you make, whether furniture or appliances, the store must give you a guarantee policy with a minimum period of 90 days in which the following is specified:

Scope Duration Conditions Mechanisms to make it effective Address for complaints Service establishments

Added to the above are exchange and return policies in case the product is damaged.

If they do not respect the price, deadline, offer or promotion, the first thing you should do is go to the store or contact them online and demand compliance.

In the event that the store refuses to comply with the requirement, that is when you must request support from Profeco and there are three ways to do so: calling the Consumer Telephoner, in the numbers 55 5568 8722 y 800 468 8722where they will provide you with the advice you need. Or you can do it via email telefonodelconsumidor.gob.mx.

The third option is to enter the Concilianet platform in https://concilianet.profeco.gob.mx/Concilianet/inicio.jsp where you will find the list of suppliers with whom Profeco has an agreement for the rapid resolution of complaints.

