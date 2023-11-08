A few weeks before El Buen Fin 2023 begins, which will take place from November 17 to 20, the most famous online store in the world, SHEIN, has started to attract the attention of its customers by putting incredible offers on its products.

If you want to wear new clothes for the Christmas holidays or simply want to change your wardrobe, this is your opportunity, take advantage of the fact that SHEIN has put some of its items with up to 40% off.

What are the SHEIN discounts prior to Buen Fin 2023?

This clothing and accessories store has decided to launch 3 promotions unmissable before the most anticipated weekend for all Mexicans arrives. It should be noted that These are two coupons and the third promotion already applies directly to the products.

Below we share with you the promotions recently launched by this clothing brand:

Singles Sales

This is the first coupon that you can validate using the code SINGLES231 and offers the following discounts:

15% extra from 499 pesos purchase 25% extra from 1499 pesos purchase 30% extra from 3399 pesos purchase

November Sales

Activate it using the code 699NOV. This coupon offers a 35 percent discount on purchases with a limit of $699 pesos.

Both promotions expire this coming Thursday, November 9, so you should take advantage as soon as possible if you want to buy items from this online store.

On the other hand, there is a promotion that offers more time to its customers to purchase their favorite products.

Good November Sales

It started last November 6th and It will end next Thursday the 30th of this month. With this promotion you can acquire an 80 percent discount on items selected by SHEIN.

