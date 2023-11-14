We are a few days away from starting The good end, an economic event of great importance for Mexico. Of the November 17 to 20there will be great discounts in all categories and in various stores, including e-commerce, such as Amazon.

If you want to avoid long lines and crowds, buying through Amazon is an excellent option to purchase your goods. If you need a smartwatch or want to give this electronic device as a gift this Christmas, there are great discounts.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro

In the black color, this Smartwatch has a 23% discount, so it went from costing $1,299 pesos to $999 pesos.

In its characteristics we find that it has a TFT HD Screen, 61 Sports Modes with GPS, 14-day Autonomy.

Smartwatch BUYIO 1.39 Inch

This Smartwatch has a voice assistant, call, GPS. In addition to an IP68 Waterproof Sports Watch with Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Sleep and Calorie Monitors.

Currently its price is $520.00 pesos, but it has a 10% discount, so it remains at $468.00 pesos.

