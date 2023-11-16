When you acquire a Mejoravit Repair, Mejoravit Renew or Equip your Home credit, balance It is delivered on two cards that you can use in different stores. This pair of cards can be used to purchase construction materials and equipment at lower prices thanks to the Good End.

So, if you are planning to make some improvements to your home, such as renewing the kitchen or bathroom furniture, floors or windows, you can use your Mejoravit Repair, Mejoravit Renew or Equip your Home credit and get the most out of it. the Buen Fin discounts and promotions, which will take place from November 17 to 20, 2023.

What can I do with my Infonavit credit?

One of the two cards has 80% of the financing to acquire construction materials or equipment in the different stores and businesses in which Infonavit has an agreement and the other 20% to pay for the essential labor.

Repair or remodel floors, ceilings, windows, doors, among others. Renovate any room in your house. Install lamps, air conditioning systems, cabinets, among others. Place devices that help you reduce the cost of water, gas or electricity. Adapt your home so that it is suitable for people with some physical limitations, among others.

You can consult the list of businesses where you can use your card on the Infonavit portal (portalmx.infonavit.org.mx), in the I Want a Credit section, I want to remodel section. There, select the credit option you are going to process and its characteristics will be displayed; In this section you will find the list of affiliated businesses and the requirements for the improvement products.

What do I need to process these credits?

Don’t forget that, to process Mejoravit Repair, Mejoravit Renew or Equip your House You must have a current employment relationship.

In addition to meeting the following requirements:

Be entitled with a current employment relationship. Be registered in an Afore and in updated biometric data records. Authorize the credit bureau consultation. Not having a current credit with Infonavit. Inhabit the site to which repairs, extensions or improvements will be made. Submit complete documentation, this includes the Letter Under Protest to Tell the Truth.

To Equip your House:

Have a remainder in the maximum amount of credit granted for the purchase of a new or existing home greater than or equal to 9 thousand 461.09 pesos.

Present the complete documentation for the acquisition of the home, the Letter Under Protest of Telling the Truth and the Indicative Budget Format (you obtain it in My Infonavit Account or the Infonavit Portal).

What are the amounts I can access?

The credit amounts of these options are:

Mejoravit Repairs. You can get up to 37 thousand 844 pesos, with a fixed annual interest rate of 10%. Mejoravit Renews. The amount is up to 149 thousand 485 pesos, with a fixed annual interest rate of 11%. Equip your House. Financing ranges from 9 thousand 461 pesos to 63 thousand 073 pesos.

