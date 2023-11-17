El Buen Fin 2023 has already started and that means it is your opportunity to get that hardware that you liked so much. If you are a fan of portable gaming, you are in luck because one of the first offers we have for you is the Steam Deck, Valve’s successful gaming device with which you can play the titles in your Steam library without being in front of a PC. .

The 64 GB Steam Deck starts on Buen Fin 2023 with an attractive 25% discount which places its price, at this time, at $8,999 MXN. Your purchase, with sale and shipping from Amazon Mexico, includes the Valve device with 64 GB of internal eMMC memory, but it is possible to expand it with a higher capacity NVME m.2 memory. You will also receive the case to store the Steam Deck and protect it.

You already have the initial price, now we share a cheaper price by applying bank promotions.

Steam Deck ― $8999 MXN

Valve Steam Deck with discount on Amazon Mexico Citibanamex ― $7649.15 MXN BBVA ― $8549.05 MXN Scotiabank ― $7649.15 MXN AFIRM ― $5999 MXN AMAZONBF23 Coupon ― $8099.10 MXN

Below we present the bank promotions that you can take advantage of on Amazon Mexico.

Citibanamex

Up to 24 months without interest + 15% bonus. To apply for this promotion you must make a minimum purchase of $7000 MXN.

BBVA

Receive double points by paying in a single installment and start paying until March 2024 or pay over 12 months without interest + 5% bonus. For this promotion the minimum purchase must be $5000 MXN.

Banorte

Get up to $9,000 bonus paying with a digital card + additional 10% if you have Banorte Payroll. The minimum purchase for this promotion is $10,000 MXN.

Scotiabank

Receive 12 months without interest + 15% bonus and to encourage you, add an additional 10% if you port your payroll. To take advantage of this promo your minimum purchase must be $5,000 MXN.

Rappicard

In the case of the Rappi service card you will receive 12 months without interest + 5% bonus and the best thing is that there is no minimum purchase amount.

Invex

For this card, you will get 12 months interest-free + 10% bonus if your minimum purchase is $3,500 MXN.

affirm

One of the most attractive deals. Get 12 months without interest + 20% bonus paying with a digital credit card on a minimum purchase of $7000 MXN. You can also opt for the promotion that gives you an Amazon Gift Card of $300 MXN with a minimum purchase of $2,500 MXN paying with a debit card.

Falabella

This card offers 12 months without interest + 10% bonus on a minimum purchase of $2000 MXN.

Mifel

For this card you get 12 months interest-free + 5% bonus. To apply for this promotion you must make a minimum purchase of $1200 MXN.

You can get a 10% discount if you use the code AMAZONBF23 on purchases over $2000 MXN of products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico.

This promotional code works with cards from the following banks:

Citibanamex



Banorte



HSBC



Santander

Are you ready to take advantage of the Buen Fin 2023 offers? Remember that at LEVEL UP we have our special offers and Buen Fin 2023 sections, where you can find the best promotions. Also remember our official channels on social networks so you can find out immediately.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

