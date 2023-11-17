The Good End 2023 has already begun! This means that the ideal time of year has arrived to get a new console at an excellent price. Whether you’re looking for a PlayStation 5, a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, or a powerful Xbox Series X, this sale season has what you’re looking for.

The best thing is that you don’t have to settle for the discounts you see in stores. We say this since different banks offer promotions with Amazon Mexico so that their cardholders can save more. Thanks to this you can get a new console at a very attractive price.

Below we leave you the discounts that you will find on the new consoles thanks to the Amazon Mexico bank promotions. Of course, before making the purchase we recommend that you read the Terms and Conditions of your bank’s promotion carefully to avoid getting an unpleasant surprise.

Xbox Series X ― $10,433 MXN

Citibanamex ― $8868.54 MXN BBVA ― $9911.90 MXN Invex ― $9390.22 MXN Banorte ― $8443 MXN AMAZONBF23 Coupon ― $9390.22 MXN

PlayStation 5 Standard ― $9190 MXN

Citibanamex ― $7811.50 MXN BBVA ― $9911.90 MXN Invex ― $8271MXN AMAZONBF23 Coupon ― $8271 MXN

Nintendo Switch OLED ― $5999 MXN

BBVA ― $5699.05 MXN Invex ― $5399.10 MXN AMAZONBF23 Coupon ― $5399.10 MXN

Below we present the bank promotions that you can take advantage of on Amazon Mexico.

Citibanamex

Up to 24 months without interest + 15% bonus. To apply for this promotion you must make a minimum purchase of $7000 MXN.

BBVA

Receive double points by paying in a single installment and start paying until March 2024 or pay over 12 months without interest + 5% bonus. For this promotion the minimum purchase must be $5000 MXN.

Banorte

Get up to $9,000 bonus paying with a digital card + additional 10% if you have Banorte Payroll. The minimum purchase for this promotion is $10,000 MXN.

Scotiabank

Receive 12 months without interest + 15% bonus and to encourage you, add an additional 10% if you port your payroll. To take advantage of this promo your minimum purchase must be $5,000 MXN.

Rappicard

In the case of the Rappi service card you will receive 12 months without interest + 5% bonus and the best thing is that there is no minimum purchase amount.

Invex

For this card, you will get 12 months interest-free + 10% bonus if your minimum purchase is $3,500 MXN.

affirm

One of the most attractive deals. Get 12 months without interest + 20% bonus paying with a digital credit card on a minimum purchase of $7000 MXN. You can also opt for the promotion that gives you an Amazon Gift Card of $300 MXN with a minimum purchase of $2,500 MXN paying with a debit card.

Falabella

This card offers 12 months without interest + 10% bonus on a minimum purchase of $2000 MXN.

Mifel

For this card you get 12 months interest-free + 5% bonus. To apply for this promotion you must make a minimum purchase of $1200 MXN.

It is worth mentioning that you can get a 10% discount if you use the code AMAZONBF23 on purchases over $2000 MXN of products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico.

This promotional code works with cards from the following banks:

Citibanamex



Banorte



HSBC



Santander

And you, do you plan to take advantage of these promotions to launch a new console in Buen Fin 2023? Tell us in the comments.

Buen Fin 2023 will take place from November 17 to 20. You can learn more about this season of offers by clicking here.

