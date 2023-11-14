The Good End 2023 It’s a few days away from starting. The commercial season will take place from Friday, November 17 to Monday, November 20, 2023 and will bring together countless brands, products and services with special purchase conditions.

Most financial institutions had already published their promotions and payment facilities that will be active during this season. However, it needed to appear on the website. Santander the benefits for cardholders who use your brand’s products.

Finally, Santander is offering 12% cashback on single-page purchasesor, which can grow up to 17% if using a digital card for exclusive e-commerce purchases. He minimum purchase amount to participate in these promotions It will be 2 thousand pesos. The maximum amount to be awarded will be 5 thousand pesos.

Which stores participate in this promotion?

Santander has published a list to take advantage of this offer. These are some of the most important establishments:

Liverpool The Iron Palace Bershka Pull&Bear Zara Volaris Aeromexico Viva airbus The Home Depot Samsung Apple Telcel

To participate in the digital bonus you will have to register on the bank’s portal.

