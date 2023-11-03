El Buen Fin began as the most important sales event for organized commerce in which almost all self-service chains and department stores participated; However, in recent years, parallel events have emerged from large brands that decided to have their own discount weekend.

Since 2019, the Walmart chain stopped being part of the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD), so Bodega Aurrera, Walmart stores and Sams’s Club launched the El Fin Irresistible event. In the 2022 edition, Oxxo did not participate either, which in 2021 ceased to be a member of ANTAD, nor did the restaurants of the Alsea chain such as Domino’s Pizza, Chilis, The Cheesecake Factory, Burger King, Vips, Italiannis, Starbucks, among others.

As it is an event that has the support of the federal government, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) carries out a raffle among consumers and businesses for 500 million pesos, participating stores must register on the page enabled by the Ministry of Economy. Last year 104 thousand stores participated, according to government figures, while in 2021 131 thousand stores were registered.

This year El Buen Fin will take place from November 17 to 20. In recent years, El Fin Irresistible started a week before El Buen Fin 2023 and its duration is longer. This week the Ministry of Finance announced that the bonus for public servants and pensioners for the 2023 financial year can be delivered starting next November 13.

