Health is one of the most important aspects in our life and taking care of it should be the most important thing, however, Health care in Mexico turns out to be quite expensiveespecially if you suffer from chronic diseases, which is why it is important to have preventive checkups.

Preventive checkups refer to laboratory tests that allow for the early detection and recognition of possible developments of diseases or important health problems. It is recommended that these be done at least once a year.

During this Buen Fin 2023 you have the perfect opportunity to undergo your preventive checkup, as some specialized health establishments will provide discounts on their services from November 17 to 20.

The participating companies are the Chopo clinical laboratory and the Ahorro and San Pablo pharmacies, offering promotions or discounts on their imaging studies and selected medications, respectively.

What medical laboratories will be in El Buen Fin 2023?

On the El Buen Fin 2023 portal it was noted that the companies with this line of business that will participate in El Buen Fin 2023 are:

Laboratorios Médico del Chopo Medical Laboratory Polanco Medical Laboratory Sergen Molecular Diagnostic LAPI Medical Laboratory

Take advantage of this weekend of discounts and go for your routine preventive checkup. Below we share with you a list of checkups that are important for each family member according to their age:

Children from 6 to 15 years old

Hematic biometry, to detect or rule out nutritional deficiencies or diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes, among others). Six-element blood chemistry (glucose, urea, creatinine, uric acid, cholesterol and triglycerides), to analyze the concentration of the main fats in the blood and glucose. General urine examination, to know how kidney function and acid-base and hydro-electrolyte balances are, detect or rule out metabolic alterations, infections and renal and extra-renal pathologies. Coproparasitoscopic, to identify the possible existence of intestinal parasites. Blood type and Rh factor, which will serve you throughout your life if you need a transfusion, or donate.

Adolescents and adults from 15 to 60 years old

Glycosylated hemoglobin, to detect diabetes mellitus. Chest x-ray, to evaluate the function of the lungs, heart, and chest wall

Women of 20 years old or when they start their sexual life

Pap smear to rule out premalignant or malignant lesions.

40 year old women

Mammography and breast ultrasound, to rule out breast cancer

Men from 45 years old

Prostate antigen test, to detect possible inflammation or diseases of the prostate.

Older adults over 60 years old

Colonoscopy, to check the status of the colorectal portion of the large intestine. Hearing tests.

