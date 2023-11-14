Next weekend November 17 to 20 will be carried out Good End 2023where hundreds of stores are already preparing their best discounts and offers on different items such as technology, furniture, clothing, footwear, toys, as well as other types of purchases such as trips, flights, cars, etc.

Online shopping has become normal since many companies had to adapt to this type of shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19although there are other stores that already managed this system perfectly before, as is the case of Shein, the e-commerce platform that specializes in fashion clothing and accessories.

Shein has good news for its consumers, since it will also participate in the next Buen Fin 2023 with countless items, in addition to the fact that payments for its clients will have great benefits and there will be many facilities to pay.

Promotions that Shein will launch in this Buen Fin 2023

3 months without interest: If you make a purchase over $300, you can have this option of making your payment in three months without interest, a great option for this holiday season.

Double points: Shein users will be more than happy, because during the Good End the accumulated points will be worth double, a benefit for their future purchases.

Free shipping from 99 pesos: The issue of shipping is something that will make it easier for users, since from this amount they will be able to apply this option.

Social media contest: Shein launched a contest on their social networks where they will give away a gift card with 3 thousand pesos; Follow these steps to participate: www.instagram.com/

Don’t miss these great offers and discounts that Shein has, you can make your purchases through the link: www.shein.com.mx/

