One of the best products in which you can make an investment that no one can regret is in a pillow to rest properly. Above all, in the days of Good End 2023 They can be obtained at low prices or with incredible discounts.

Regarding this, we made a list of the best pillows to buy at Buen Fin and that received the approval of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency. (Prophecy) in the quality study that was released last February.

The best pillows to buy in Buen Fin 2023 with approval from Profeco are:

Tommy Bahama Home

Spring Air (2 Pack Memory Foam)

Luuna (Cool Memory Gel)

Tulippe (Mod. 2011): pluma de ganso

Sealy

Luuna (Adjustable Down Alternative)

Sognare (Fussion)

In its review, Profeco indicated that the quality of the pillows responded correctly to factors such as:

Than the filling materials:

Are they made of polyester fibers, polyurethane memory foam -known as memory foam-, or goose feathers? That the type of textile fiber is polyester, cotton or mixtures AND that the size and degree of firmness correspond to soft, fluffy or semi-hard

