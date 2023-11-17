The flurry of discounts The Good End 2023 has started today, Friday, November 17, 2023. Year after year, screens and televisions are one of the star products of the season. Here we tell you which teams have attractive discounts within the online shopping platform Amazon.

If your intention is to browse the online offers of the Good end When looking for your next television, keep the following aspects in mind:

The version or year of release. The platforms with which it works, so as not to bring you any surprises. The type of panel and resolution it has, so that your needs are satisfied.

Once these points have been reviewed, we can weigh the following available offers:

The cheapest

SANSUI 32″ HD TV SMX32T1H 2023 (32″ Basic)

Its current price is below $2,000 pesos. It is a 32-inch device that has the bare minimum for a common viewer.

40% discount for a final price of $2,699 pesos. It is the cheapest Amazon brand Smart TV on the market.

Mid-range options

SAMSUNG Pantalla 55″ UHD 4K UN55CU7000FXZX

4K resolution for a size of 55 inches. It has a very slim and stylized design.

OLED technology for better color arrangement, in addition to exceptional quality in brightness and contrast.

The one with the best features

SAMSUNG Pantalla 70″ UHD 4K UN70CU7000FXZX

Large size and 4K resolution, It has Tyzen OS operating system and excellent image quality

OB

