He Government of Jalisco and the Ministry of Public Finance have authorized significant discounts on mobility debts on the occasion of the 2023 edition of The good end.

He Authorized discount amount will be 50% for:

State non-fiscal fines imposed for violations in matters of Mobility and Transportation of the State of Jalisco. Surcharges generated by non-payment will be reduced by the same percentage, but will not be eliminated. Fines generated by omission of annual endorsement payment and hologram for all types of motor vehicles. The same percentage will be deducted from the debts generated when the payment is made at the collectors.

If payment is made through electronic means, the offer will increase to 60% discountthis exclusively through the vehicle payment portal of the Government of Jalisco.

It is important to highlight that The discount does not apply to:

Fines imposed for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fines derived from the lane invasion Exclusive for public, collective and mass transportation.

In any case, Payment will need to be made in a single payment.. No refunds, credit or balance in favor will be applied. Discounts will be maintained from The good endwhich starts next November 17, until December 27 from 2023.

