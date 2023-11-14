The good end is soon to arrive and if you want to find incredible offers and promotions, the main thing you should know is that some banks give bonuses for using your credit card. This is a very useful tool to defer payments and settle your products with more time; However, it is important to use it wisely, otherwise you could go into more debt.

There are some banks that give you more money for having made your purchase with their card, an example of this is Santander. In this Buen Fin, the bank establishes that when you pay with your credit card you will receive cashbackthat is, “money back”, in addition to being able to defer to Interest-Free Months (MSI).

According to Santander, from November 17 to 20, when paying with your credit card you will receive 12% cashback on single payment purchases and an additional 5% with your digital card.

Terms and Conditions:

12% cashback: Applies only to purchases at a single payment with the credit card starting at $2,000 pesos. Does not participate in MSI. He Maximum bonus amount per client will be $5,000 pesos in total considering all Cashback Satander promotions, as well as purchases of additional credit cards. He Additional 5% only applies to purchases with a digital credit card. A bonus per customer applies and will be made to the card with the highest turnover under the concept “CASHBACK GOOD END”.

Participating stores:

Department stores

Liverpool Iron Palace SEARS Sanbors Suburbia Del Sol Woolworht

Clothing/fashion stores

Bershka Oysho Pull&Bear Stradivarius Lefties ZARA H&M Bimba and Lola Nike Factory Store Studio F Sunglass hut Kipling Dog Care Home The Home Depot GAIA Sodimac Zara Home Furniture Dico Interceramic Luuna

Trips:

Aeromexico

Volaris Viva Aeroméxico BestDay Take Off Hertz Firefly Thrifty PriceTravel

Technology

Samsung

Apple

AT&T

Telcel

McStore

Claro Shop

Radioshack

Office Depot

Office Max

Mixup

