It is Good End 2023 Don’t leave the choice of your toilet paper to chance. Choosing from the variety of brands that promise resistance, softness and irresistible smells can be a great challenge. But for your convenience, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Prophecy) presented in 2019 a detailed quality study on Mexican roll brands, and revealed which ones you should avoid and which are your best options.

Some of these toilet paper brands should be considered for purchase during this time of store discounts.

Eye! Do the worst brands break?

To ensure that your purchase is the right one, we present the brands that obtained the lowest scores in the Profeco quality study:

Delsey Max, Mega Jumbo Petal, Ultra Jumbo Kleenex, Mega Jumbo

According to the quality study, these brands stood out for having lowest resistance in tests, especially in wet conditions. In addition, they presented defects in finishes, for example, they presented perforated sheets or folds in the last sheets of the paper roll.

The best brands: Take advantage if there are discounts

Before taking advantage of the Buen Fin 2023 offers, learn about the best brands recommended by Profeco to have an optimal toilet paper experience.

The Profeco study evaluated details such as the whiteness, finishes, paper strength at the cutting line, sheet strength, wet strength. These brands achieved a good, very good, and excellent level.

Level Papel Higiénico Premium

Golden Hills Premium Extra Suave

Elite Gold

Great Value Premium

Ecopel Premier Mega Roll

If you see discounts or promotions on toilet paper, we recommend purchasing the best brands suggested by Profeco. In addition to having a better experience with this product, you can also save, since less paper is used, it lasts longer, and you buy less.

