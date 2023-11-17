Buen Fin 2023 has started this November 17, and you can enjoy its offers until Monday, November 20. Amidst the incredible offers and promotions available, you can take the opportunity to update your wardrobe by taking home a new pair of sneakers from top brands at discounted prices. Here we show you the best offers that Coppel has for you.

What tennis promotions does Coppel offer in this Buen Fin?

These are the best tennis offers that the renowned Mexican brand Coppel has for you:

Adidas Lite Racer 3.0 for men at cash price $650or in biweekly payments of $38. Reebok NPC II Syn for men only $900or in accessible biweekly payments of $53. Nike Air Max INTRLK lite for women from $1000or credit for $58 biweekly. Puma UP JR youth for a single payment of $600or with the option of biweekly payments of $35.

Nike Star Running 3 juveniles desde $840with the option of biweekly payments of only $49. Nike Team Hustle D 10 youth for the incredible price of $840or in affordable payments of $49 biweekly. Nike Revolution 6 for men for the price of $900or in biweekly payments of $53Nike Tanjun for women for a single payment of $960or in comfortable biweekly payments of $56.

Infants are not left out of these offers, take advantage and give your children one of the incredible models that Coppel has on offer:

Nike Omni Multi-Cou for baby boys in a single payment of $600or in biweekly installments of $35. Nike Tanjun (TD) Toddler for baby boy only $550or in accessible biweekly payments from $32. Nike Revolution 6 for children from $525or $31 to the fortnight. Nike Tanjun GP for girls a $700 after counting, or in accessible quincenas de $41. Nike Court Borough Low 2 para niño o niña since $720or in affordable payments of $42 biweekly.

These are just a few of the incredible offers that Coppel brings to you, if you want to know more, visit their website.

