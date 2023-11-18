This Friday began Good End 2023where hundreds of stores participate in this event that has various discounts and promotions with the aim of boosting the domestic market, in addition to ensuring that consumers also have some benefit.

During this event that will take place from November 17 to 20 you can find different items such as laptops, headphones, furniture, video games, clothing, footwear, perfumes, watches, among other things.

In addition to the items already mentioned, cell phones are the ones that people take the most due to good promotions, although this is also because the mobile phone has become a very important tool in every sense.

In case you are looking for a cell phone, but mainly for a iPhonethis is your great opportunity, since the store Coppel They have a great promotion on a cell phone from the Manzanita brand.

It’s about a iPhone 11 of 64 GB capacitystorage that will help you have several applications and documents, as well as endless photographs that you can take with its regular 12 MP lens and another 12 MP wide angle, along with its 12 MP front camera.

The normal price of iPhone 11 is 11 thousand 999 pesosbut now with this Buen Fin 2023 promotion you can get it at a price of only 5 mil 499managing to save the amount of 6 mil 500.

It must be considered that this phone is a refurbished product, which means that it has already been used, although this does not mean that it is bad and has flaws, because before that it is analyzed to see if it is in good condition.

Don’t miss this great opportunity and enjoy a new cell phone by obtaining it through the following link: www.coppel.com

