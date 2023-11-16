He Good End 2023 It will take place from Friday the 17th to Monday the 20th of Novembertaking advantage of the last megabridge of the year in commemoration of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution. In these four days that buyers will have to explore offers, one of the interesting purchase items will be airlines.

If your purchase intention regarding this Good end It is more related to the acquisition of experiences, as opposed to the accumulation of belongings, you will surely be interested in giving a review of the airlines.

The most advisable thing is that you make comparisons, either in person or through search platforms. An important tip is that the best prices are offered between night and dawn, so you should pay attention to the first hours of the day.when seat availability is updated.

Another possibility that must be considered is the use of credit cards, since many portals will offer monthly purchases without interest. This way you can plan your trip and avoid liquidity.

