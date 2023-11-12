Next week arrives the most anticipated commercial season of the year. El Buen Fin will take place from November 17 to 20, 2023. During these dates, buyers will be able to visit all businesses registered on the official portal and make their purchases, taking advantage of discounts, offers and payment facilities both in physical and virtual stores.

One of the companies that has just announced its participation proposal is the financial institution HSBCwhich is offering a 30% bonus for all purchases made on November 17 with the institution’s credit cards.

The maximum amount to be recovered for buyers will be $5,000 per client, with a minimum purchase amount of $3,000 pesos. The bonus will be reflected until the end of January 2024.

To access the 30% bonusIt will be necessary for the cardholder to register their payroll with the HSBC bank and also have a form filled out on your portal. For users of this financial company who do not wish to keep their payroll, they will be able to receive up to 20% bonus on purchases on November 17 and the 15% for the rest of the days of The good end.

OB

