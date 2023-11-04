The good end It is one of the most important commercial seasons in Mexico. It is scheduled to happen from November 17 to 20, 2023. For this edition, multiple businesses will offer discounts on their products and services.

Among the companies registered for this commercial event is the financial institution Citibanamex. Which is offering monthly payments without interest and a 10% bonus on the value of your purchases through their credit cards. This percentage can increase up to 15% bonus in El Buen Fin purchasesif the consumer’s payroll is registered with their bank.

Benefits will apply from $7,000 pesos in accumulated purchases and a maximum amount of $5,000 per client will be rewarded.

