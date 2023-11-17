The offer periods are a great opportunity to get controls, after all the resistance of the hands of previous generations is not like their counterparts of yesteryear and you have to think about the future by having spare parts, but also for the simple pleasure of a personalized experience with a model that pleases us. This time, we have an attractive offer of DualSense the PlayStation 5 and Amazon Mexico.

What are the promotions on PS5 DualSense at Amazon Mexico’s Buen Fin 2023?

He Good End 2023 It started and the offers are appearing as the hours go by. This time it is the turn of these PlayStation 5 DualSense that are at a discount so at first they will cost you less than $1000 MXN. However, there is a very attractive promotion that you cannot miss. If you select cash as a payment method at an OXXO branch using the code BFLANA23 you will get a additional discount of $150 MXNso these PS5 controllers will cost you less than $900 pesos, not bad considering their original price.

Take advantage and buy any of these DualSense at a very good price

