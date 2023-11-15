From November 17 to 20, Buen Fin will take place in Mexico, therefore, The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) created a microsite in which it offers a list of prices for eight different product categories.

On this microsite, Profeco reports on the highest and lowest prices found during verification visits.

How does it work?

In the league https://elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx the tool “Who’s who in prices for El Buen Fin” is offered where you can check prices for 489 products in the following categories:

Audio and sound equipment, cameras, kitchen, computers and cell phones, appliances, appliances, TV and video, as well as ventilation.

To use this tool you have to select a city and municipality or mayor’s office; then the product category, then a page will open where the brand and model of a product will be selected.

Once the product is selected, the product characteristics are displayed on the screen.as well as the “last highest price found” and the “last lowest price found.”

The establishment with the lowest price shows a green mark and by clicking on the name of the supermarket or department store It is displayed to the price history and direction.

For a better price comparison you have to select different mayors or municipalities because There is a significant variation depending on the location of each store.

With information from SUN

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Buen Fin 2023 El Buen Fin Profeco low prices

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions