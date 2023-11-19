The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), promotes equity and security between suppliers and consumers. This Buen Fin 2023, a large number of products and services are presented for sale with great discounts, however, also during the promotions and offers in these seasons there are misleading advertising and scam techniques by companies.

In this sales season PROFECO implemented “Who’s who in the prices for the Buen Fin” a tool created to observe the different prices of 489 products in different departmental sections of companies.

This tool shows you the variation in prices from different stores departmental. Additionally, this function allows you to compare prices before the Buen Fin season, in which you can analyze if the industries are offering a real discount.

How can I use this tool?

To consult this information you must access the official PROFECO sites and go to the Buen Fin section, then you will have to choose the section of the items of your preference, once you have done the above you must enter the city where you want to buy your product, at Finishing the system will give you a list comparing the lowest prices to the highest.

