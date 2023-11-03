BBVA will be offering a promotion during the Good end with which you can make purchases with a payment date until March 2024 3 months without interest and generating double points.

The only condition is that you receive a message on your phone with which you can activate the promotion and if you do not receive it you can call the BBVA Line between November 21 and the December 12, 2023.

The only condition is that purchases are greater than 5,000 pesos and can be made either in physical and online stores.

These promotions will be available with any physical or digital credit card from BBVA bank.

