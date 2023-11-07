El Buen Fin is one of the most anticipated seasons each year and among the participating stores is Liverpool, which offers the best brands at the best prices in several of its departments, including telephones.

During the Buen Fin weekend that runs from November 17 to 20 in Liverpool, you will find an impressive variety of cell phones on offer for every lifestyle.

And on the eve of this season of discounts, this huge department store has started to put some cell phones on sale, so if you were waiting for a good time to get a new smartphone, Take advantage of the benefits that Liverpool begins to offer you prior to El Buen Fin.

3 discounted cell phones in Liverpool for the Good End

Motorola Moto G71 5G AMOLED

6.4-inch cell phone, unlocked with 6 GB RAM. Available in green and blue.

Thanks to the El Buen Fin sales you can get this cell phone for 4,199 pesos, when its original price is 7,599.

Motorola Moto G22 IPS

For only 3,149 pesos get this 6.5-inch Motorola that is also unlocked, ready for you to use with the company of your choice.

Available in black and white colors, it has a RAM capacity of 4 GB.

Motorola Moto G52 AMOLED

6.6-inch smartphone, unlocked, with a RAM capacity of 6 GB.

Its original price is 7 thousand pesos and with Buen Fin you can purchase it at a cost of 3 thousand 914 pesos.

Take advantage of the fact that Liverpool begins to offer offers prior to the cheapest weekend of the year and debut the items of your choice. Be careful, these offers are only available through their online store Liverpool.com.mx

