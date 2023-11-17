Although most of the shops in Plaza Patria, in Zapopan, open from 11:00 a.m., Several visitors arrived from 8:00 a.m. to hunt for Buen Fin offers.

Establishments such as MacStore and the official Atlas store had lines of up to 15 people waiting for the stores to open.

“I arrived before 9:00. I came for a refund offer for a cell phone, with my card, “If I make a purchase of 30 thousand pesos, they return up to 15%,” explained Manuel Hernández.

In Plaza Patria there is a Profeco unit, to provide customer service and ensure that there are no irregularities in the establishments’ offers.

For the Buen Fin 2023 edition, 13,600 economic units will participate in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

The PROFECO telephone number to report fraud is 018004688722.

