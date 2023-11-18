The good end from 2023 It will take place from Friday, November 17 to Monday, the 20th of the same month.. In this edition, it is expected that a participation of almost 14 thousand businesses in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. In the central municipality alone, sales are expected to amount to more than five thousand 400 million pesos, according to the estimate of the National Chamber of Commerce (CANACO).

There are certain economic and social factors that will come into play this trading season. For example, among the positive situations is the state of the peso against the dollar, The low price of the American currency will allow consumers to purchase imported products at costs closer to its economy.

Read: What are stores and businesses obliged to do according to Profeco?

However, there are conditions that will not favor the participants’ chances. The Bank of Mexico has a national inflation of 3 percent. In the case of Jalisco, that figure is 5.37a much larger percentage than the rest of the country.

The inflationary situation can cause overpriced sales, affecting the family economy. The way to measure the economic situation is to put the figures in retrospect against the basic basket. Currently, people need to acquire 1.85 minimum wages to be able to fully consume the 123 items.

You may also be interested in: Buen Fin 2023: What is the average spending of a person on Buen Fin purchases?

If basic needs are not covered, participation in these commercial seasons is not possible. Between 25 and 28% of the population does not have an income higher than the minimum wage. Thus, The Good End 2023 It could cause debt in the pockets of Jalisco residents.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions