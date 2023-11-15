The Good End 2023, and with this, the ideal opportunity to make your smart purchases and take advantage of the discounts and promotions that different stores offer you for the Christmas season. The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Prophecy) gives you an invaluable tool called “Who’s Who in Pricing,” which is designed for you to make informed decisions and obtain the best benefits during this event.

The “Who’s Who in Prices” tool for Buen Fin 2023

This Profeco tool is a guide that allows you to know and buy prices of the different products in different establishments, which will make it easier for you to identify the best offers during Buen Fin 2023. With updated and detailed information, you will be able make the best decision to save when purchasing.

To use it you only have to:

Enter the page of Profeco and look for the section “Who’s Who in the Prices for El Buen Fin”.

Specify the type of product what you are looking for or the type of item you are interested in purchasing. The tool puts different products into categories, from appliances to clothing, so you can find them faster. A detailed list of prices in different stores will appear on the page for the same product you selected. In the list physical and online stores will be deployed, so you know all the available options. The price comparator will also give you data such as location of each of the stores, their reputation, and even availability of the product. You will also be able to identify the Discounts and promotions that stores offer, and this way you can maximize your savings.

What are the benefits of using the Profeco tool in Buen Fin 2023?

If you use the “Who’s Who in Prices for El Buen Fin” tool you will be able to:

Find the best deals and Pay less for your purchases Take better decisions based on specific data Know the promotions and discounts from the comfort of your home before going shopping

If you use this Profeco tool properly, you can be prepared in this time of low prices and ensure you get the products you need without wasting much time.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions