Las scams They arise most frequently when making purchases through websites. One of the main points to keep you alert this Buen Fin is for phishing attacks, a term in English that is characterized by carrying out techniques to deceive a user by gaining their trust and inciting them to take actions to obtain their confidential information.

What are the main threats to steal this Good End 2023?

The main threat to this Good end They are fake messages that are received from users, generally they go through online stores, from which they steal their identity to gain your trust.

Experts TELMEX-Scitum notifies that it is important to know this type of attacks to prevent a scam for this Buen Fin 2023, it is necessary before providing any type of data to check the official site and validate where the link came from, with the purpose of legitimizing online stores .

Another place where cyberattack threats can occur is through social networks. The cyber scams They usually occur frequently through the various social media platforms due to the theft of accounts from the profiles of different companies. To avoid this type of scam TELMEX-Scitum mentions that it is necessary to review the profiles of the supposed online stores, in addition to having double authentication factor, it is one of the best-known protection measures so that only one person can access the account. even if someone else knows the password.

I can be a victim of a scam in a physical store

Scams and theft of personal data cannot occur only through websites or social networks, which is why it is important to protect your information by preventing someone else from observing your information. NIPAlso as a way of prevention, blocking your card when not in use reduces the possibility of being a victim of a scam.

