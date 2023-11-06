The good end It is a highly anticipated economic event in Mexicobecause these days hundreds of local businesses and large companies are joining the initiative of put offers and promotions on different products. This helps to have a greater economic impact in the country, as well as in the personal economy. In addition, it is a door to improving people’s quality of life, since they can get furniture, clothing, technology devices and appliances for a good price.

This 2023, El Buen Fin will take place from November 17 to 20, so the countdown has officially begun. And if you already have in mind to buy something, whether it’s a cell phone, computer or appliances, there is a way to make sure you find the place where you will find it cheaper and closer to your location.

This way you can know where they sell the cheapest product:

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has an easy-to-use and free access digital tool for all those who seek to make smart purchases and not fall into the deceptions of false offers. For this reason, Profeco takes on the task of compiling product prices before this event, as well as the lowest price on the market.

The “Who’s who in the prices for El Buen Fin” is the digital tool designed by the government agency. Here you can review the desired items by the city and municipality where you will be.

In this digital tool you can check the prices of 489 products in the categories of: kitchen, appliances, white goods, audio and sound equipment; TV and video, as well as computing. The information you will find shows in detail the prices by establishment and a graph of the behavior of the prices collected during the last weeks.

To use it, all you need to do is the following:

Enter the Buen Fin portal. A pop-up will appear that will tell you to select the city and the municipality or mayor’s office. Click on “Accept”. Choose a category. Select the product and do. Click on “Search”.

Once you have selected the products you are interested in, a list like the image will be displayed. When you identify the product you are interested in, click on it and you will see the details, including where you can purchase it.

To know where they sell each product, you must click on the one you are interested in.

